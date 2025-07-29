Political

Contact Your Senators to Urge Opposition to Marijuana Legalization

The marijuana industry has been looking for ways to loosen pot rules through federal policy. They are now trying to do so through the appropriations process. The Senate is currently working on the Agriculture Appropriations bill, which will determine not only federal spending but also national agriculture policies. Big Marijuana is trying to use this legislation to legalize marijuana on a national scale.

In the House, Representative Mary Miller (R-IL) has inserted language in this appropriations bill that will ban intoxicating hemp-based THC in edibles and other products, whether in a natural or synthetic form. However, Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) is offering an amendment that will carve out protections for products that use naturally occurring THC, banning only its synthetic variety.

THC-infused products are often marketed towards young people in the form of gummies, fruit-flavored drinks, and child-like logos. They can be easily purchased in gas stations or grocery stores with few restrictions.

Marijuana use has been damaging to countless communities and families. Emergency rooms and addiction centers have seen an incredible uptick in injuries, psychosis, and other adverse effects, especially to young people. Some cities and states have watched this destruction in areas with lax marijuana laws and have decided to ban these products to keep their communities safe. While Sen. Paul is normally a big proponent of less government intrusion into our lives. His provision would be the first nationwide legalization of marijuana by trampling on the ability of local communities to make their own decisions. We must remind him and his colleagues that this amendment will usurp states’ rights and endanger American families.

Please call or email your Senators and urge them to oppose Sen. Rand Paul’s THC carveout amendment in the Agriculture Appropriations bill.

Capitol Switchboard: 202-224-3121

Email your Senators