South Carolina House Subcommittee Passes Resolution to Term Limit Congress

Columbia, SC -- The South Carolina House Constitutional Laws Subcommittee passed House Concurrent Resolution 3008 (HCR3008), which proposes a congressional term limits amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The effort, led by Rep. Cal Forrest and spearheaded by the nonpartisan nonprofit U.S. Term Limits, passed with 3 yeas and 1 nay.

As U.S. Term Limits' President Philip Blumel put it, “The people of South Carolina are lucky to have public servants who see what is going on in D.C. and are willing to take action to fix it. They know that Congress won't set term limits on itself. Therefore, it is the obligation of the states to do so.”

It is clear that the people of South Carolina agree. According to the latest RMG Research poll, 79% of likely voters in South Carolina support term limits on Congress, including strong support among Republicans, Democrats, and Independents alike.

HCR3008 has bipartisan sponsorship and the support of more than 50 legislators who have signed the term limits pledge, promising to support the congressional term limits effort. The next step will be a vote in the house judiciary committee.

Once the measure passes in both chambers, South Carolina will be in the forefront of the states in the nation to file an application for a convention with the exclusive purpose of proposing term limits on the U.S. Congress.

After 34 state legislatures pass similar resolutions on the topic, and the term limits amendment approved, it must be ratified by 38 states to become part of the U.S. Constitution. We're one step closer to bringing back citizen legislators to Congress and restoring trust in the democratic process.

