Conservative Greenville County Councilmen Fought to Keep Their Campaign Promises

A Lack of Communication and Coalition was Clearly Seen among the Conservative Council Members

Following the recent tax hike approved by the previous Council in 2023, last year’s election led to a shake-up, with three council members being replaced due to the tax hike. During the election, candidates won on campaign promises to reverse some of the tax increases, bring transparency to the budget process, and limit the county administration's spending on what they called out-of-control spending.

They discovered within months how difficult that would be. During an approximately four-hour meeting on June 17, 2025, Greenville County Council officially approved its 2026 fiscal year budget of $488.5 million. Not to mention, the passage followed a contentious month-long process marked by passionate debates and struggles to fulfill campaign promises, ending with a final 8-4 vote (For: Russo, Farmer, Bradley, Blount, Seman, Mithcell, Fant, and Tripp; Against: Long, Shaw, McGahhey, and Collins).

The budget includes a reduction in county property tax rates, reversing a portion of its 2023 tax increase, resulting in a roughly $20 savings for a $200,000 home.

After a contentious battle between Republican Councilmen Joey Russo and Curt McGahhey and their competing amendments, a Russo-sponsored amendment with a 6% pay raise for public safety employees, such as police officers, dispatchers, non-elected coroners, and medical staff, was passed. A 3% raise for all other county employees, reflecting a focus on supporting essential workers, also made it through the hurdle. Additionally, the budget allocates $33.5 million for road improvements, a significant increase from prior years.

The budget process triggered momentous controversy, specifically regarding cuts to affordable housing along with conservation efforts. Being an affordable housing funder, the Greenville County Redevelopment Authority was reduced from $3 million to $2 million. There was an original proposal to cut funding to $1 million. Likewise, the Historic and Natural Resources Trust, which is dedicated to land preservation, received a decrease from $4.5 million to $1.5 million. As opposition, Councilmen Ennis Fant, Alan Mitchell, and Dan Tripp argued that the cuts compromised crucial community needs amid rising housing costs.

The budget allocated full funding for public transit at $3.5 million, rejecting Councilman Steve Shaw's proposal to reduce it to $500,000. Following a debate between Council Members Kelly Long and Chairman Benton Blount on one side, and Councilman Dan Tripp on the other, an amendment for a $500,000 efficiency audit was approved to promote performance reviews. This initiative, defended by Chairman Benton Blount, aims to address public concerns regarding fiscal transparency.

In the end, Council members Kelly Long, Steve Shaw, and Curt McGahhey, wanting more cuts, joined the opposition – Alan Mitchell, Ennis Fant, and Dan Tripp – during the first attempt to pass the budget. As a result, the vote was a tie, and after a recess, a compromise amendment by Councilwoman Liz Seman restored some housing funds using surplus and general fund money, securing passage.

As South Carolina’s largest county, Greenville’s budget reflects its rapid growth and the challenges of addressing infrastructure, housing, and public safety demands. Finding the balance proved challenging among the Conservative Councilmen’s campaign-promised coalition.

For Greenville County Conservative voters, there is much appreciation for the efforts in trying to get cuts and reverse as much as possible from the 2023 tax increase. And in the end, that was accomplished even if not as much as expected. But if there had been a conservative coalition and a putting aside of differences, and a team effort in communication, there could have been more cuts.

Perhaps the lessons learned will lead to a more optimistic Fiscal Year 2027. Campaigning proves to be much easier than the actual delivery of promises. The voters know that and appreciate your time, sweat, and dedication in your service, and thank you for what you delivered. But realize that when you go at it alone, you become much smaller, more vulnerable, and an easy pickin for the liberals. Hopefully, next time, you will accomplish much more when you consider the following quote:

“Snowflakes are one of nature's most fragile things, but just look at what they can do when they stick together.”