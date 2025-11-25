Political

Congressman Ralph Norman, Candidate for South Carolina Governor, to Address First Monday on Monday, December 1, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC — First Monday is pleased to announce that Congressman Ralph Norman, candidate for Governor of South Carolina, will serve as the featured speaker at its meeting on Monday, December 1, 2025, at the Poinsett Club in downtown Greenville.

Congressman Norman will provide an update on his gubernatorial campaign and discuss issues central to South Carolina’s future. His remarks will be followed by an interactive discussion, consistent with First Monday’s long-standing format that encourages dialogue between speakers and attendees.

First Monday is a Republican business and political forum that brings together Upstate Republicans and business leaders to engage with state and local officials, policymakers, and candidates. The organization provides members with opportunities to hear directly from leaders and to offer input on matters affecting the state and local community.

Lunch will be served at 12:00 p.m., and the program will conclude promptly at 1:00 p.m.

For additional information or media inquiries, please contact Deb Sofield, Chair of First Monday, at the information listed above.