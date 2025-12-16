Political

FRC's Tony Perkins to Testify before House Judiciary Hearing Examining the SPLC

WASHINGTON — This Tuesday, Family Research Council President Tony Perkins will be testifying before the House Judiciary Committee’s Constitution and Limited Government Subcommittee hearing, “Partisan and Profitable: The SPLC’s Influence on Federal Civil Rights Policy.” The hearing will examine the Southern Poverty Law Center’s coordinated efforts with the Biden administration to target Christian and conservative Americans and deprive them of their constitutional rights to free speech and free association. The hearing will also examine SPLC’s history, funding, and work to silence conservative and Christian Americans for their convictions and biblical beliefs.

On August 15, 2012, now-convicted domestic terrorist Floyd Lee Corkins entered Family Research Council’s headquarters in Washington, D.C., intent on mass murder. Due to the heroic actions of FRC’s building manager, Leo Johnson, who was seriously wounded in the attack, Corkins was prevented from carrying out his plan to kill as many FRC employees as possible. Corkins later told FBI investigators that he targeted FRC because the organization was listed on the SPLC’s so-called hate map. Leo Johnson took years to recover from his wounds; the SPLC has never removed FRC from its fraudulent list nor apologized for the terrorist attack it inspired on FRC.

WHO: Family Research Council President Tony Perkins

WHAT: Perkins testimony before hearing on “Partisan and Profitable: The SPLC’s Influence on Federal Civil Rights Policy”

WHEN: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, at 2 PM Eastern

WHERE: In-Person: Rayburn House Office Building Committee Hearing Room 2141 or Online: https://judiciary.house.gov/committee-activity/hearings/partisan-and-profitable-splcs-influence-federal-civil-rights-policy