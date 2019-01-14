Political

Great News! First Steps Taken in South Carolina

The South Carolina legislature is officially back in session, and our Convention of States application is ready to roll!

In conformity with the resolutions already passed in 12 states, S112 (by Sen. Shane Massey) and H3125 (by Rep. Bill Taylor) call for a meeting of the states under Article V to consider constitutional amendment proposals that "impose fiscal restraints on the federal government, limit the power and jurisdiction of the federal government, and limit the terms of office for its officials and for members of Congress."

The process has officially begun, and we will be keeping you updated at every step along the way. Please take a moment right now to call your state legislators and ask them to support Resolutions S112 and H3125. Click here to utilize our free look-up tool and see sample script.

Thank you for being part of this effort to restore our Republic!