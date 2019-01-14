Political

Tell the Senate to Keep Up the Fight!

The Senate has been a key part in backing the President’s promise on funding the border wall. Senate Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has refused to entertain any vote in the Senate on which the President did not agree. This includes the House budget that Democrats crafted to strip border wall funding and reinstate taxpayer funding of abortion services overseas.

The President recently laid out his reasoning for standing so strong on border security in a public address. Over the last two years, illegal aliens have been charged or convicted of 100,000 assaults, 30,000 sex crimes, and 4,000 murders. Last month, 20,000 minors were smuggled into the United States. Allowing open borders, or even the status quo, allows this atrocious behavior to continue. The President is right. This is a national crisis!

Recently, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) proposed a plan to Senate Republicans and the White House to trade an amnesty deal for the wall. This plan would increase H-2B visas and hand over citizenship to over 300,000 illegal immigrants who receive Temporary Protected Status. Any amnesty measure would undermine the President’s efforts.

Senators are getting multiple calls and visits every day from individuals who want them to give up on the President’s agenda. They need our encouragement now more than ever.

Please call or email your Senators to encourage them to pass a budget that upholds the President’s agenda!