Sen. Ted Cruz Just Proposed a Term Limits Amendment. But Will It Pass?

Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz, along with Sens. Marco Rubio, Mike Lee, and David Purdue, just introduced a constitutional amendment that would limit senators to two terms of office and representatives to three.

"For too long, members of Congress have abused their power and ignored the will of the American people," Cruz told ABC. "Term limits on members of Congress offer a solution to the brokenness we see in Washington, D.C. It is long past time for Congress to hold itself accountable. I urge my colleagues to submit this constitutional amendment to the states for speedy ratification."

Cruz and his colleagues have the right idea, but it's unlikely their fellow congresspeople will join them.



If Cruz and others really want term limits, they'll throw their weight behind Convention of States to make it happen.

