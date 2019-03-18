Political

Leading Republican Releases Complete Bruce Ohr Transcript

The top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee on Friday released the full transcript of the panel’s closed-door interview last year with Justice Department official Bruce Ohr.

The August interview was one of several conducted by the panel, when it was led by Republicans, as part of an investigation into decisions made by the Justice Department and FBI in 2016 amid allegations of political bias against President Trump within the department.

Ohr, who still works at the Justice Department, has been a popular GOP target as a result of his contacts with Christopher Steele, the former British intelligence officer who compiled the controversial dossier containing salacious allegations about Trump’s ties to Russia.

In remarks from the House floor, Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) said he was releasing the transcript out of a need for “transparency” without redactions proposed by the Department of Justice (DOJ), which he argued had “nothing to do with national security and are anathema to our goal of government transparency.”

Read more at The Hill.