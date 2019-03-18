Political

Stop Planned Parenthood Funding In South Carolina

The Governor’s executive budget recommended defunding Planned Parenthood (Proviso 33.24), but the House budget committee refused to include this recommendation.

I trust that you need no reminders of why Planned Parenthood should not receive one penny of your tax dollars for ANY type of service, abortion or otherwise. This is an evil organization that primarily exists to kill the unborn, and while they’re at it, sell the parts of babies to cold-hearted “scientists” and pharmaceutical companies for even more profit.

There are two Planned Parenthood centers in South Carolina today. One is brand-new, which means they are actually expanding their reach within our state.

The House will vote this week on the state budget, and unless someone stops it, Planned Parenthood funding will be restored in the state Health and Human Services budget.

Pray

“God rules over the affairs of men” (Benjamin Franklin). We saw this first hand last year, when against all odds and against stiff opposition in both the House and the Senate, Gov. McMaster defunded Planned Parenthood and the veto was sustained.

Even though we are at dire risk of passing a budget that will re-fund Planned Parenthood, God is greater than the fears of pro-life legislators and the vicious opposition of pro-death supporters of Planned Parenthood.

Pray for your leaders, and pray for the unborn and yet-to-be conceived lives which have not yet been slaughtered and harvested at the hands of state-funded Planned Parenthood.

Call

Rep. John McCravy (R-Greenwood) did a phenomenal job fighting to defund Planned Parenthood last year. However, I have been informed that he does not plan to do so again this year.

He and the other God-fearing, pro-life legislators who are best positioned to lead this fight appear to be either unwilling, unprepared, or afraid to step up and lead this fight.

Please call the following State Representatives and gently but firmly let them know that you need them to step up NOW and you will hold them personally accountable if the House passes a budget that funds Planned Parenthood without so much as a fight.

Remind them that no court or jurisdiction has the lawful authority to command that your tax dollars fund an organization like Planned Parenthood.

Ask them to stand in the gap for you and for the unborn in South Carolina by introducing Gov. McMaster’s budget proviso 33.24 to defund Planned Parenthood and forcing a roll call vote.

Call or text these pro-life legislators, who are in an ideal position to lead this fight:

Rep. John McCravy

864-396-3110

Rep. Ashley Trantham

864-449-3887

Rep. Adam Morgan

864-517-7068

Rep. Anne Thayer

864-940-1696

Rep. Bill Herbkersman

843-301-7900

Rep. Murrell Smith

803-934-6502

Time is of the essence - please do this today. Tomorrow might be too late.

Spread the word

Call or email your pastor and church members, and your pro-life co-workers and family members. Send them this information and ask them to pray, call, and spread the word.

Watch

Go to http://www.scstatehouse.gov and click "House Video" in the top left, and watch what the House does on Wednesday. Or if you prefer, tune into ETV and watch there.

Thank you for protecting the unborn and fighting back against the agenda of evil in South Carolina!

Unless someone steps up, Planned Parenthood funding will be restored this year after de-funding it last year.

Please call or text these pro-life Republicans and demand that they introduce and demand a roll call vote on Gov. McMaster's budget proviso 33.24 to de-fund Planned Parenthood.

Remind them that you will hold them personally accountable if the House passes a budget that funds Planned Parenthood without so much as a fight!