Political

Dwight Loftis to Visit Upstate Republican Women

Come and hear Representative Dwight Loftis.

Dwight currently represents District 19 in our State House serving since 1996. He will share with us what is going on in the Education Bill in the Statehouse. He will also share with us his run for the Senatorial Seat that was vacated by William Timmons. Please invite your friends to join you at this meeting!!

Please mark these dates for our upcoming meetings with amazing speakers: March 18th and April 16th* (note new date).

March 18, 2019

Meet and Greet : 11:30 am – 1:00 pm

The Poinsett Club

807 East Washington Street

Greenville, SC 29601

NOTE NEW PRICES FOR 2019

$22.00 for members with a reservation

$24.00 for non-members, or no reservation

Remember: A reservation made is a reservation paid.

For a small convenience fee, we will accept your credit card.

Please make or cancel your reservations by February 13, 2019 at 6pm

Reservations can be made to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.