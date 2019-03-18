Political

The End of the Republic, Public Assassination by Lawsuit

The enemy of our Republic and our way of life is Congressman Jerry Nadler. Last week he subpoenaed 81 individuals. He is harassing and disrupting political opponents — using his power for oversight in the government to destroy people with legal threats and fear tactics.

The media is joining in on this weaponizing the (otherwise) appropriate function of Congress. This push for impeachment will destroy the remaining credibility of Congress. Eighty-one people are going to have their lives ruined by this despicable process — and if this becomes the new normal, there's nothing to protect you and me!

Congressman Jerry Nadler is taking us down a path of destroying America. It's wrong and it's dangerous to all Americans and our way of life

--------------------

Ed Martin is President of Phyllis Schlafly Eagles