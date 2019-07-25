Political

Ask Your Congressman to Vote NO on the “Open Borders Act of 2019”

House Democrats have yet again been hard at work crafting disingenuous legislation meant to “help” our immigration system. However, the Homeland Security Improvement Act (H.R. 2203) jeopardizes both the Trump administration’s agenda and the nation’s safety. House Republicans have rightly nick-named it the “Open Borders Act of 2019.”

Specifically, the bill targets the treatment of individuals at the border by creating new departments within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). However, creating a greater government bureaucracy does not lead to solutions; it often adds to the problem. For example, the legislation forces agents to complete lengthy administrative work for routine traffic stops which will essentially end border and immigration enforcement operations. On top of this, agents will also be forced to spend valuable time taking “sensitivity training” instead of training for a real crisis. H.R. 2203 undermines our current immigration laws through provisions like expanding the “catch and release” of migrants who have been apprehended for 72 hours and ending President Trump’s recently introduced final rule on asylum.

This legislation endangers American families through its lax approach on immigration. Democrats have once again chosen their political agenda over legislating real and useful solutions.

Please call or email your Representative and ask them to oppose H.R. 2203.

Capitol Switchboard: 202-224-3121

Contact your Representative