The House Will Vote This Week on the For the “Swamp” Act

In a blatant attempt to silence conservative votes, House Democrats have once again pushed forward H.R. 1, the For the People Act. Make no mistake, this bill is not for the American people, but rather solely for Democrats to win all future elections.

H.R. 1 is a massive federal takeover of our elections. All of the shady processes that were implemented last year, like mandatory mail-in ballots, same-day voter registration, and ballot harvesting would be placed into federal law. State regulations on showing identification to vote would be erased. Individuals would no longer be required to show an I.D. when voting, thus allowing non-citizens and even dead people to vote. This bill even has provisions that give illegal immigrants and felons a free pass to vote in our elections.

Worst of all, our free speech rights would become severely limited under this bill. Organizations, like Eagle Forum, and political candidates would be under a microscope for how they talk about another candidate. The standard under this bill uses broad language which asks if they are using wording that “attacks” or “opposes” a candidate. This would only tie up election matters in the courts as lawyers attempt to redefine these words to fit their agendas. Additionally, H.R. 1 would force all names of campaign donors to be released. This could potentially cause someone else harm or scare away donors altogether.

Every single Democrat has co-sponsored this bill without a single Republican sponsor. We cannot place our election integrity in the hands of those with an extremely biased agenda.

Call or email your Congressman today to ask them to vote NO on H.R. 1, the For the People Act!

Capitol Switchboard: 202-224-3121

Email your Representative