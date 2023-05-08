Religious

Moody Offers First Doctoral Program

CHICAGO -- In January 2024, Moody Theological Seminary will launch its first doctoral program in the history of Moody Bible Institute, a Doctor of Ministry in Preaching.



"Offering a Doctor of Ministry program in Preaching will enable our seminary to extend our educational reach and contribute to Moody's 2030 Vision of doubling our impact," said Dr. Winfred Neely, Vice President and Dean of Moody Theological Seminary.



"We have the right faculty; a renowned reputation in training world-class preachers, and a firm commitment from Moody leadership in seeing to the success of this new degree program," Neely said.

Dr. Dwight Perry, Moody's provost, agrees. "At the Moody Bible Institute, we believe that the Word of God is central, and central to our conviction about the transforming power of the preached Word," he says. "I'm excited because the DMin in Biblical Preaching represents the core of our mission of seeing the gospel for all people through the centrality of the Preached Word."

The DMin in Preaching program is designed for men and women who are called to serve in vocational or bi-vocational ministry as pastors, ministry leaders, urban leaders, or international leaders.



"We have trained many competent expositors and biblical communicators here at Moody, both men and women, for years," Neely says, "We are also thankful that our DMin program has been accredited by the Association of Biblical Higher Education, the Higher Learning Commission, and the Association of Theological Schools."



MTS will deliver this accredited program in the high-flex modality, giving students three pathways for study: (1) students may take classes in person; (2) students with internet access who are not on campus in person may participate in live class sessions via Zoom anywhere on the planet; and (3) students unable to attend in person or participate in the live sessions due to significant time zone difference, can watch the video-recorded classes and still participate in discussion boards embedded in Canvas. The 30-credit hour program will include using for each class an intensive four-hour four-day modular, with the rest of the assignments completed outside of class.



To apply for the DMin program or for more information, please call our admissions advisor Meghan Bishop at 734-259-4689, or email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . For more information about Moody Bible Institute, please visit www.moody.edu.