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INDEPENDENT CONSERVATIVE VOICE OF UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA FOR 30+ YRS

First Published & Printed in 1994

INDEPENDENT CONSERVATIVE VOICE OF
UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA FOR OVER 30 YEARS!
Jeff Lynch Mobile

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Religious

Featured on Lordsbook: The Case For Christianity (Detective J. Warner Wallace)

By Him First Media Group

Featured on Lordsbook The Case For Christianity

MELVILLE, N.Y. — Today we are highlighting J. Warner Wallace, a former atheist and cold-case homicide detective who now examines the claims of Christianity using evidence, logic, and investigative reasoning.

Many of you are familiar with his bestselling work Cold-Case Christianity, and now he is equipping believers even further with his evangelism booklet:

CASE CLOSED

This resource is designed specifically for those who are skeptical of Christianity and questioning the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

THE REALITY IS THIS:

Nothing is more foundational to our faith than the resurrection.

But in a world that demands evidence—not emotion—how do we respond?

J. Warner Wallace approaches the resurrection like a detective working a real case—objectively, logically, and based on evidence.

HE TACKLES CRITICAL QUESTIONS LIKE:

  • Could the disciples have been wrong about Jesus’s death?
  • Did the disciples fabricate the resurrection story?
  • Were Jesus’s followers deceived or delusional?

Step by step, he lays out a fact-based case showing that the evidence for the resurrection is not only reasonable—it is compelling.

THIS IS NOT JUST INFORMATION

  • This is a tool for evangelism.
  • This is a resource for strengthening your faith.
  • This is a way to reach a generation hungry for truth and hope.

LORDSBOOK COMMUNITY — THIS IS FOR YOU

We are building a place where faith is not just felt… it is understood, defended, and lived out.

IF YOU WANT TO GROW DEEPER IN YOUR UNDERSTANDING OF:

  • The foundation of Christianity
  • The truth of the resurrection
  • How to confidently share your faith

Join the group now:
https://lordsbook.com/groups/CaseforChristianity

Invite someone who has questions.

Invite someone who is searching.

Invite someone who needs truth.

Because when the resurrection is understood…

EVERYTHING CHANGES!

 

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