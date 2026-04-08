Featured on Lordsbook: The Case For Christianity (Detective J. Warner Wallace)

MELVILLE, N.Y. — Today we are highlighting J. Warner Wallace, a former atheist and cold-case homicide detective who now examines the claims of Christianity using evidence, logic, and investigative reasoning.
Many of you are familiar with his bestselling work Cold-Case Christianity, and now he is equipping believers even further with his evangelism booklet:
CASE CLOSED
This resource is designed specifically for those who are skeptical of Christianity and questioning the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
THE REALITY IS THIS:
Nothing is more foundational to our faith than the resurrection.
But in a world that demands evidence—not emotion—how do we respond?
J. Warner Wallace approaches the resurrection like a detective working a real case—objectively, logically, and based on evidence.
HE TACKLES CRITICAL QUESTIONS LIKE:
- Could the disciples have been wrong about Jesus’s death?
- Did the disciples fabricate the resurrection story?
- Were Jesus’s followers deceived or delusional?
Step by step, he lays out a fact-based case showing that the evidence for the resurrection is not only reasonable—it is compelling.
THIS IS NOT JUST INFORMATION
- This is a tool for evangelism.
- This is a resource for strengthening your faith.
- This is a way to reach a generation hungry for truth and hope.
LORDSBOOK COMMUNITY — THIS IS FOR YOU
We are building a place where faith is not just felt… it is understood, defended, and lived out.
IF YOU WANT TO GROW DEEPER IN YOUR UNDERSTANDING OF:
- The foundation of Christianity
- The truth of the resurrection
- How to confidently share your faith
Join the group now:
https://lordsbook.com/groups/CaseforChristianity
Invite someone who has questions.
Invite someone who is searching.
Invite someone who needs truth.
Because when the resurrection is understood…
EVERYTHING CHANGES!