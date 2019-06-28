Religious

Protect Our Children Family March & Prayer Rally

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Earlier this week Biblical Concepts Ministries worked with members of the Jacksonville City Council to help cancel a teen pride prom featuring Drag Queen entertainment at a Jacksonville Public Library.

We still need help standing up against the radical LGBT activists in Jacksonville stealing the hearts and minds of our children through their indoctrination and recruitment program known as Drag Queen Story Hour. They are hosting a multi-hour Drag Queen Story Hour Pride Event, This Saturday at the Museum of Science & History (Mosh).

https://themosh.org/event/mosh-pride-celebration-day-2019/

Join us this Saturday for a

PROTECT OUR CHILDREN FAMILY

MARCH & PRAYER RALLY

Saturday June 29th 9:30-11:00 a.m.

Museum of Science & History

1025 Museum Circle Jacksonville, FL 32207

RSVP via Facebook events, https://www.facebook.com/events/325333745076117/

Meet in the public park at the flag polls next to MOSH and in front of Friendship Fountain. There is a public parking lot across from Mosh. Come to pray, sing, and march for the safety of our children. Signs will be provided and homemade signs are welcome (no inappropriate or foul language). The purpose of this event is to pray for our city, the safety of our children, and for our elected officials. We are praying for and publicly calling on the city to stop the inappropriate use of city related or taxpayer funded facilities and childrens attractions such as libraries and museums from inappropriate and predatory sexual exploitation and recruitment of children.

Continue to contact the Mayor's office, City Council & Mosh to stop these events.

Mayor Lenny Curry - (904) 255 5000 This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

City Council City Council - (904) 630-1377

Mosh Museum - (904) 396-6674 https://themosh.org/

Interview with News4Jax RE: Cancelation of Pride Prom.

https://www.news4jax.com/community/jacksonville-public-library-cancels-storybook-pride-prom?fbclid=IwAR1RTZXSOXykQ9FZ7xPRzEo9dlUvUZHjQDUxwrGZ7w0Wz_xEwPGlwWARds4

SOURCE Biblical Concepts Ministries