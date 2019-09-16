Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for September 23-27, 2019

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, September 23, 2019: Tonight Pastor Benny Littlejohn welcomes Dr. Craig von Buseck, the author of I Am Cyrus: Harry S. Truman and The Rebirth of Israel, back to Nite Line. Don Harkins and David Ballew of Tremont Church of God share the details of their church’s upcoming centennial celebration. This program features music from The Lords and Tremont Ladies Trio.

Tuesday, September 24, 2019: Scott and Patti Lusk welcome Reverend Bruce Sullivan, the pastor of Zion Assembly Church of God, to examine what scripture says about the character and purpose of The Church. CounterFlo and Joshua Hawkins minister in music throughout the evening.

Wednesday, September 25, 2019: Join Pastor Keith Kelly as he welcomes Dr. David Copeland, the author of Grasping Your Assignment: There is Grace for Your Place. Tonight Dr. Copeland shares his testimony of understanding the call of God for his life and how he became an evangelist. Through Revival Now International, Dr. Copeland has spread The Gospel in Kenya, Guyana, Haiti, and Indonesia. Andrea Holman sings on tonight’s program and discusses the inspiration behind her songwriting.

Thursday, September 26, 2019: Tonight Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Andrew and Jaime Sharp for an in-depth discussion about walking in obedience. Authors Phil and Erin Ulrich reveal how they began to write The Growly Books, a children’s series about a bear named Growly who embarks on an adventure to find his grandfather’s long lost friend and a way back to his home. Sherry Damron minsters in music tonight.

Friday, September 27, 2019: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they welcome Tim Burrows, the son on Pastor Raymond Burrows of Faith Temple in Taylors, South Carolina. Tonight Tim shares a tremendous healing testimony. His family, Faithful For, sings throughout the program.

