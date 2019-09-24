Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for September 30 - October 4, 2019

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, September 30, 2019: Tonight Dante Thompson welcomes Noah and Nicole Stratton to reveal how The Academy of Arts brings The Bible to life through productions at The Logos Theatre. Scott Daniels and Michael Basmajian discuss how they have ministered to others, and Michael Basmajian sings throughout the evening.

Tuesday, October 1 2019: Pastor George Moore welcomes Reverend D. Chris Thompson, the president of Holmes Bible College, to discuss how the oldest known Pentecostal college prepares its students for ministry. Divinelove Mmaduka, Hannah Ragland, Camila Villanueva, Abdiel Exposito-Lopez, Greg Tate, and Zachary Tomlinson share their experiences as students at Holmes Bible College. The Holmes Bible College Ensemble ministers in music throughout the program.

Wednesday, October 2, 2019: Tonight Pastor Keith Kelly welcomes Pastor Herbert Goodjoin from New Hope Baptist Church in Liberty, South Carolina to discuss his ministry. The Bradys, a southern gospel band from Travelers Rest, South Carolina, sing on tonight’s program.

Thursday, October 3, 2019: Join Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka for Ladies’ Night as they welcome Michelle Kirby, Mandy Morgan, and La Tonya Butler.

Friday, October 4, 2019: Tonight on Nite Line Gwen and Wade Hall welcome Faith Home from Greenwood, S.C. Aline Barnes, one of the founders of this Christian drug and alcohol rehabilitation ministry, brings the Faith Home choir to sing on this program and share testimonies throughout the evening.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

