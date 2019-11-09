Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for November 11-15, 2019

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, November 11, 2019: Tune in for a Veterans Day program on Nite Line as Annie T. Broughton welcomes Veterans Travis Dogan, Clarence Bowser, John Hackney, and Robert Mayes for a panel discussion tonight. This Veterans special also features patriotic music from Trilogy.

Tuesday, November 12, 2019: Pastor Donnie and Dana O’Shields welcome Christian Author Karen Whiting to discuss her latest book, 52 Weekly Devotions for Families Called To Serve. Tonight Karen shares how devotions can have a lasting impact, revealing how parents can lead their children in devotions. Southern Gospel Singer Ben McGalliard ministers in song throughout the program.

Wednesday, November 13, 2019: Bishop Getties Jackson welcomes Tyrus Hinton to discuss his book, Baby Steps: I’m Diagnosed. Now What? Tyrus reveals how the lessons he learned from his son’s cancer diagnosis led him to write this book. Tonight he shares how Hinton Cares Foundation provides emotional support and encouragement to families who have received a terminal diagnosis and offers advice from his book.

Thursday, November 14, 2019: Tonight on Nite Line Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Caleb and Ashley Howard. Billy Gaines ministers in music throughout the evening.

Friday, November 15, 2019: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they welcome Aaron and Victoria Bowlin for a night of music and ministry.

