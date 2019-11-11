Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for November 18- 22, 2019

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, November 18, 2019: Dante Thompson and Dr. Coy Barker welcome Pastor Adnan Maqsood to share how Vision Ministries is working in the middle east to develop leaders, plant churches, and contribute in the lives of people to become true followers of Jesus Christ. Susanne Tuck, a prayer partner at WGGS, sings throughout the evening and discusses her latest CD, Something’s About to Happen.

Tuesday, November 19, 2019: Pastor Keith Kelly welcomes Martha Dobson and Pastor Robert Kaahwa back to Nite Line to discuss Rehoboth Children's Village and Orphanage in Uganda. Martha Dobson also shares how the sales from her book, Be Encouraged, fund the village and orphanage. This program also features southern gospel music from Purpose Quartet.

Wednesday, November 20, 2019: Bill Montgomery and Dr. Bob Shearer welcome TV 16 Prayer Partner Larry Finch as he discusses his new book, You Can Know God: Driven by the Freedom Given. Steve Spillman of True Potential Media joins Larry to share how this book reveals how we can hear The Lord and build a better relationship with Him. Tim Montgomery Band from McDonough, Georgia minsters in music on tonight's program.

Thursday, November 21, 2019: Tonight on Nite Line Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Jolene Philo, the author of Sharing Love Abundantly In Special Needs Families, to discuss the different love languages and how knowing and implementing them can help strengthen marriage and family life. Meghan Sutherland, a special needs teacher, also joins Mary and Toni to discuss educating children who have special needs. This program features music from Mary Sloan and Set Free Worship Team.

Friday, November 22, 2019: Join Gwen and Wade Hall for a special Thanksgiving service on Nite Line. Brenda Swann of The Giving Heart Ministries in Hendersonville, North Carolina joins Gwen and Wade to share how her ministry helps the underprivileged through love, prayer, and encouragement.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

