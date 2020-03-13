Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for March 16-20, 2020

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, March 16, 2020: Tonight Pastor Keith Kelly welcomes Christian authors Linda Gilden and Larry Leech to promote an upcoming writers conference and discuss the importance of sharing your story. This program also features music from Soul Harvest, a southern gospel quartet from Boiling Springs, South Carolina.

Tuesday, March 17, 2020: Wally and Rhonda Odom are joined by Pastor Phillip and Darlena Fields to discuss their book, The Unperfect Marriage: Liberation for Couples Trapped in the Fantasy of Perfection. Tonight Phillip and Darlena reveal how their desires for a perfect marriage led to struggles in their marriage and how their marriage became restored. Singing on tonight’s program is Ben McGalliard.

Wednesday, March 18, 2020: Tonight Dave Walton welcomes Rev. Darrell Cothran of Chosen Children Ministries to share how this ministry makes an impact in Nicaragua through mission trips, church planting, and humanitarian care to those in need. The Greatest Gift sings live music on Nite Line.

Thursday, March 19, 2020: Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Ricky Kim from the film HeavenQuest: A Pilgrim’s Progress and Dr. Hormoz Shariot with Iran Alive Ministries. This program features music from Hannah Holloway and Restoration Worship.

Friday, March 20, 2020: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they promote the upcoming Healing Service at TV 16 and devote tonight’s program to praying over the needs of viewers.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.