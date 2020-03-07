Religious

Virtually Travel to Israel Free with Bestselling Author Ray Vander Laan in Bible Gateway Online Bible Study for Easter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 2, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ -- Advances in archaeology science are allowing archaeologists in Israel to continually find ancient mosaics, altars, temples, and villages that corroborate and clarify the stories of the Bible. Using research of top scholars in the fields of archaeology, history, and biblical study, historian and bestselling author Ray Vander Laan has guided more than 10,000 people on in-depth study tours of the Holy Land. His teaching ministry is focused on understanding the Bible keeping in mind the historical and cultural context in which God placed it.

Beginning March 9, 2020, the most visited Christian website in the world, Bible Gateway, is hosting The Path to the Cross Online Bible Study with Ray Vander Laan, the web-based video course free for five weeks only--culminating Easter Sunday--filmed on location in Qumran, Machaerus, En Gedi, Jerusalem, and Gethsemane. Watch a video interview with Vander Laan about the online study.

By witnessing each historical site, the video study helps shape a picture of Jesus and his world in the context of the Israelites' exodus from Egypt. It examines Jesus' temptation in the desert where he, like Israel, was tested and prepared for his mission to the world. It considers the events of the Last Supper against the backdrop of the exodus experience. And along with Israel's history of sacrifice, it explores the atoning act of Jesus on the cross.

In addition to free access to the five-session video Bible study filmed in Israel, The Path to the Cross Online Bible Study participants each receive the free Discovery Toolkit packed with printable downloads, a Holy Week infographic explaining the timeline of events during the days of Jesus before his crucifixion, and Bible Gateway's Easter Scripture Reading Plan.

"It's our privilege to help Bible Gateway's users in more than 200 countries around the world virtually travel to Israel without cost and bring them closer to Scripture by offering The Path to the Cross Online Bible Study as a free service," says Jonathan Petersen, content manager, Bible Gateway. "It's another way Bible Gateway is equipping people to read and understand the Bible, wherever they are."

Bible Gateway ranks number one on global search engines, is part of HarperCollins Christian Publishing, Inc., and is home to more than 200 Bible versions in more than 70 languages--a trusted resource for people globally who rely on it every day for all their desktop and mobile device Bible reading, listening, studying, searching, comparing, and sharing needs.