Nite Line Guest Line-up for June 8-12, 2020

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, June 8, 2020: Tonight on Nite Line Pastor Benny Littlejohn welcomes Don Harkins of Shadow of The Steeple Ministries in Greenville, South Carolina to discuss his new book, Treasures From The Psalms. Singing tonight is Evie Harkins.

Tuesday, June 9, 2020: Join Pastor Nathan Bland as he welcomes Christian Author Edie Melson back to Nite Line to discuss her books, Soul Care When You’re Weary and Unruffled: Thriving in Chaos. Raydiant ministers in music throughout the evening.

Wednesday, June 10, 2020: Pastor Wally and Rhonda Odom are joined by Dr. Edward Moody, the author of First Aid for Emotional Hurts: Helping People Through Difficult Times. Tonight Dr. Moody offers insight from his book and provides helpful tips on how to be an effective listener to someone in need.

Thursday, June 11, 2020: Tonight on Nite Line Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Apostle Deslisa Davis of Kingdom Movement Church in Mauldin, South Carolina to discuss fostering children. Blanca Garcia reveals the story behind her book, Unplanned: Finding Hope After Teenage Pregnancy. Mary and Toni also welcome Pastor Randell and Darlene Atkins to share about the ministry of CrossPoint Assembly of God in Greenville, South Carolina. This program features music from Mary Sloan and Darlene Atkins.

Friday, June 12, 2020: Gwen and Wade Hall welcome Troy and Tammy Burns, the new hosts of Down Home Gospel, to sing and share throughout the evening.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

Telephone 864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.