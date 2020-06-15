Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for June 15-19, 2020

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, June 15, 2020: Pastor Benny Littlejohn welcomes Mable Clarke to discuss the history of Soapstone Baptist Church in Pickens, South Carolina. Tonight Mable reveals how proceeds from the church’s monthly fish fry have helped support the church. Michael Basmajian and Scott Daniels share how they minister at a local flea market. Michael Basmajian sings on tonight’s program.

Tuesday, June 16, 2020: Join Scott and Patti Lusk as they welcome Rev. Michael Coward of Boiling Springs Church of God for an in-depth discussion on end times. Rev. Coward’s wife, Ashley Coward, and Allison Williams minister in music throughout the evening.

Wednesday, June 17, 2020: Bill Montgomery and Dr. Bob Shearer are joined by Sam Hunter as he discusses his latest book, The Missing Link: Your Journey with Peter From Self Power to Holy Spirit Power. Tonight Sam provides insight from his book that can help us grow with God. This program features music from Purpose Quartet.

Thursday, June 18, 2020: Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Jennifer Mair, the founder of Whole Fitness, and Health Coach Kimberly McIntyre on this strength healing program. Pastor Ben Panos of Hope Church joins Mary and Toni in the kitchen to share some recipes.

Friday, June 19, 2020: Gwen and Wade Hall host a special night of healing testimonies tonight on Nite Line. Tune in tonight as they pray for healing. Gwen ministers and worships in song throughout the evening.

