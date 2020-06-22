Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for June 22-26, 2020

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, June 22, 2020: Pastor Nathan Bland welcomes Rhonda Robinson of Lynville, Tennessee to Nite Line to discuss her book, FreeFall: Holding Onto Faith When The Unthinkable Strikes. Tonight Rhonda reveals what it is like to lose a child and opens up about her grieving process. Tim Montgomery Band of McDonough, Georgia returns to Nite Line to minister in music throughout the evening.

Tuesday, June 23, 2020: Scott and Patti Lusk host Nite Line tonight. Tune in at 8 p.m. as Patti Lusk gives a teaching on finding our purpose. Scott and Patti Lusk also sing on this program.

Wednesday, June 24, 2020: Dave Walton welcomes Hanne Gallatin, the president of GTM Ministries, to share how music mission teams spread the gospel through music around the world. Jared White, Christina Hinson, and Devante Lamont discuss their experiences with GTM Ministries and sing on tonight’s program.

Thursday, June 25, 2020: Tune in tonight at 8 p.m. as Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Lindsay Huggins on Nite Line.

Friday, June 26, 2020: Gwen and Wade Hall welcome Ila Knight back to Nite Line for an evening of music and ministry.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

Telephone 864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.