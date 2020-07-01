Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for July 6-10, 2020

Monday, July 6, 2020: Tonight at 8 p.m. tune in for First Baptist Columbia’s 33rd Annual Celebration of Liberty, featuring First Baptist Columbia’s choir and orchestra, the 282nd Army Victory Band, parades, and indoor fireworks. At 9 p.m. Pastor Benny Littlejohn welcomes his friend Michael J. Davis to sing hymns and patriotic songs on Nite Line.

Tuesday, July 7, 2020: Pastor Donnie and Dana O’Shields welcome Cora Fruster, the author of Pray Without Ceasing: Living a Life of Prayer. Tonight Cora discusses the importance of prayer and reveals how communicating with The Lord through prayer made a difference in her life. Stan Wilson, the minister of music at Living Branch Ministries, sings on Nite Line tonight.

Wednesday, July 8, 2020: Pastor George Moore is joined by Aaron Britt and Pastor Chris Parnell of Life Changers Outreach, a discipleship ministry that helps individuals who are struggling with addiction. Tune in tonight as they share how this ministry got started and share some success stories. Dr. James Dunn, a general and colorectal surgeon from Spartanburg, South Carolina, reveals how he sees The Lord at work daily in his practice. Fields of Grace, a southern gospel trio, sings throughout the evening.

Thursday, July 9, 2020: Tonight Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Dr. Gary Chapman, the author of The 5 Love Languages series, to Nite Line to discuss his latest book, 5 Simple Ways To Strengthen Your Marriage...When You’re Stuck At Home Together. This program features music by Mary Sloan, Danna Sloan Kirk, Annalise Kirk, and Addison Suchka.

Friday, July 10, 2020: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they welcome Jaiden’s Call of Dahlonega, Georgia to Nite Line for an evening of music and ministry. Debra Perry of the original Perry Family is featured in this group and ministers through song and testimony throughout the program.

