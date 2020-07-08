Religious

Creationism Vs. Evolution -- Which One is Real Science?

NEW OXFORD, Penn., -- In 2005, a federal court in Harrisburg, PA ruled "creationism is not a science." The 139-page decision had the effect of removing the teaching of creationism from public schools in the Dover, PA school district. It was one of several cases that would be used to remove the teaching of creationism from all public schools in the USA. As a result, evolution is taught in our public schools as scientific fact.

But author and researcher, Kevin Turnbaugh, argues in his new book, Creation Is a Science, that the court got it backwards. He demonstrates in his book that indeed creationism is science and evolution is a flawed theory. Kevin examines evidence from biology, botany, and other sciences to prove there is valid science behind creationism, or as it is sometimes called, Intelligent Design.

He goes on to show ways to make change come about to return creationism to public schools through town hall and school board meetings as well as voting in local, state, and federal elections. Kelly Grecco of Mason-Dixon Youth For Christ says, "There have been too many scientific 'discoveries' pointing to the truth of creation to discount it and remove it from the curriculum. By removing the study of Intelligent Design, schools are, in fact, not giving students the necessary facts needed to make an informed decision. This book should spark discussion and action on keeping or reinstating the teaching of Intelligent Design in the school system."

Ruth Haga of Locust Grove, VA agrees, "This book both educates and encourages. It educates by reminding us of the biblical facts of creation and the false teachings of evolution. It encourages the reader to know there is hope for positive change when we take our responsibilities seriously when voting or otherwise. It can be a terrific resource for any person who wants to be fully prepared to answer questions about creation and/or evolution."

Pastors, teachers, and parents alike will find Creation Is a Science to be a valuable resource when addressing the subjects of creationism and evolution.

Creation Is a Science by Kevin Turnbaugh, 112 pages, PB, $9.99. https://timewitnessing.com. ISBN: 978-1-951561-10-9. Published by River Birch Press (2020). Distributed by Ingram and Amazon.com. River Birch Press publishes books with a Christian worldview. Its mission is to empower readers for fruitful living.