Nite Line Guest Line-up for July 13-17, 2020

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, July 13, 2020: Pastor Nathan Bland welcomes Steven Schmidt, the founder of Love Packages. Tonight Steven shares how his ministry collects and distributes used Christian literature around the world, reaching 154 different nations since Love Packages began in 1975.

Tuesday, July 14, 2020: Tonight Scott and Patti Lusk welcome Rev. Bruce Sullivan, the pastor of Zion Assembly Church of God, to minister to our audience. Joshua Hawkins sings on tonight’s program.

Wednesday, July 15, 2020: Tonight on Nite Line Annie T. Broughton welcomes Alicia Redmond to discuss her book, And Then I Started Feeling Pretty...Uproot The Lies, Replant The Truth, And Live Your Life In Full Bloom. This program features singing from Donnette Robinson and Krystal Livingston.

Thursday, July 16, 2020: Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Pastor Caleb & Ashley Howard of Set Free Church and Revival Awakening Ministries International and Pastor James Thompson, the youth pastor of Set Free Church to Nite Line.

Friday, July 17, 2020: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they welcome The Millers from Winchester, Virginia for a Nite Line filled with music and ministry.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

Telephone 864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.