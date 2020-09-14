Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for September 14-18, 2020

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, September 14, 2020: Dorothy Spaulding welcomes Pastor Carl Gallups back to Nite Line to discuss his best-selling books and conservative radio talk show. Becca Gant sings on tonight’s program.

Tuesday, September 15, 2020: Tonight Donnie and Dana O’Shields are joined by Christian author Edie Melson as she discusses her book Soul Care When You’re Weary. Edie shares how she includes prayer and devotions in her book to help readers tap into their creativity. This program features music by Southern Gospel Singer Ben McGalliard.

Wednesday, September 16, 2020: Pastor Benny Littlejohn welcomes Kris Swiatocho, co-founder of The Singles Network, and Pastor Freddy Johnson of North Point Community Church in Columbia, South Carolina for an in-depth discussion on ministering to single adults. Ministering in music tonight on Nite Line is Angie Cleveland.

Thursday, September 17, 2020: Join Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka for an evening of music and ministry tonight on Nite Line.

Friday, September 18, 2020: Tonight The North Carolina Mountain State Fair is coming to Nite Line as Gwen and Wade Hall welcome The Drake Family, Harmony Owen, and Hannah McKinney to sing on this program.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

