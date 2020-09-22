Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for September 21-25, 2020

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, September 21, 2020: Pastor Benny Littlejohn welcomes Don Harkins of Tremont Church of God in Greenville, South Carolina and Dr. Marshall Williams of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Greenville, South Carolina to discuss their new book, Strength From The Psalms. Court Heath, Susan Lord, and Diane Swafford minister in song tonight.

Tuesday, September 22, 2020: Scott and Patti Lusk welcome Rev. Roger Fleming to Nite Line as they recognize and minister to those who are in assisted living and nursing care facilities. CounterFlo and Joshua Hawkins sing hymns on this program.

Wednesday, September 23, 2020: Annie Broughton is joined by Darnell Durrah, the executive pastor of New Hope Christian Church in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Tonight Pastor Durrah discusses his new book, What A Church Boy Wants. This program features the music of Jessica Duckett from Greenville, South Carolina.

Thursday, September 24, 2020: Tonight on Nite Line Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Narvis Hart, Dr. John Polis of Revival Fellowship International, and Pastor Tim Polis of The Heights City Church in Arden, North Carolina. This program features music from The Heights City Worship Team.

Friday, September 25, 2020: Gwen and Wade Hall welcome past winners of The North Carolina Mountain State Fair’s singing competitions for an evening of music and ministry on Nite Line. Tonight’s guests are The Coates Family from Hoppers Creek, North Carolina, Teresa Cole from Arden, North Carolina, and Kelly Graham of Arden, North Carolina.

Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m.

