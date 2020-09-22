Religious

Stars Go Dim to perform free concert Oct. 11

Wellford Baptist hosting outdoor event at Upward Star Center

Wellford Baptist Church is hosting a free concert by pop-band Stars Go Dim on Sunday night, October 11 at the Upward Star Center located near the intersection of I-85 and Hwy. 29 in Wellford.

Formed in 2007, Stars Go Dim is the moniker for Christian pop-artist and songwriter Chris Cleveland. The singer has garnered three Top 5 hits and a massive No. 1 radio smash with “You Are Loved.”

In addition, Stars Go Dim has toured with Lauren Daigle, For King & Country, and Phil Wickham, among others, and has been featured on the Winter Jam Tour Spectacular. The group's latest hit-single is “Heaven On Earth."

The outdoor event, entitled "Bread for Life," includes an opening act and gets underway at 6 p.m. on the astro-turf fields of Upward. Everyone is invited, including churches from all denominations. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to be more comfortable.

Stars Go Dim is sponsored by Feed The Hungry, a global organization based out of South Bend, Indiana that is "dedicated to feeding the poor and hungry around the world, empowering the church worldwide, and sharing the hope that comes through Jesus Christ," according to its website.

Also on hand will be Wellford-based Breaking Bread for Jesus, which is currently building a new facility across from Wellford Baptist on Syphrit Road

Prior to the concert, a time of encouragement and prayer is planned to start around 5:15 p.m. for all pastors and church leaders.

For more information or updates, please contact Craig Guy at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call (864) 347-8660. You can also call Wellford Baptist at (864) 439-8741

The official street address of the Upward Star Center is 9768 Warren H Abernathy Hwy, Spartanburg.