Nite Line Guest Line-up for September 28-October 2, 2020

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, September 28, 2020: Pastor Nathan Bland welcomes Pastor Tyrus Hinton, the associate pastor of World Overcomers Church in Durham, North Carolina, to share words of encouragement to our audience during the coronavirus pandemic. Pastor Hinton also provides insight from his book, Baby Steps: I’m Diagnosed. Now What?, which shares his family’s journey after learning of his son’s terminal cancer diagnosis. Javis Mays sings on tonight’s program.

Tuesday, September 29, 2020: Tonight on Nite Line Annie Broughton welcomes Josh Paul of Anchor Ridge Ministries in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina to share how this ministry helps impoverished families in The Appalachian Mountains and shows them the love of Jesus Christ. Ari Robinson of Simpsonville, South Carolina discusses her experience of winning Food Network’s Worst Cooks in America, revealing how The Lord blessed her family with the prize money as they were in the process of adopting three children.

Wednesday, September 30, 2020: Wally and Rhonda Odom are joined by Pastor Sarah Taylor as she shares the history of Bridge of Life Church in Greenville, South Carolina. Voices of Praise sing on tonight’s program.

Thursday, October 1, 2020: It’s Ladies Night as Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Donna Bowen of Set Free Church, Carolyn Marlowe, and Raydiant for an evening of music and ministry. Raydiant ministers in music on tonight’s program.

Friday, October 2, 2020: Gwen and Wade Hall host a program dedicated to healing. Tune in tonight as they welcome Prayer Partner Sherry O’Shields to share her testimony of healing from a stroke. Gwen ministers and worships in song throughout the evening.

