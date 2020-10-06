Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for October 5-9, 2020

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, October 5, 2020: Pastor Nathan Bland welcomes Pastor Tina Hester of Flaming Heart Ministries in Tucker, Georgia to discuss her new book, Healed By Love. Tonight Tina shares her mission of bringing freedom and healing to those who are broken and offers advice on how to learn to love again after a bad relationship. Hope McCants of Florence, South Carolina ministers in music on tonight’s program.

Tuesday, October 6, 2020: Scott and Patti Lusk welcome Rev. Jerry Catoe of Abbeville Pentecostal Holiness Church tonight on Nite Line. Allison Goff, the KidzClub after school director at Belton Pentecostal Holiness Church, and Chrystal Martinez are music guests for this program. Tonight’s guests share personal testimonies of God moving in their lives.

Wednesday, October 7, 2020: Annie Broughton is joined by Jami and Sinclair Salters as they discuss their ministry 4Runners4Christ, explaining their mission to help men and women run after the person and priorities of Christ, resulting in a transformed life. Melody Williams sings on tonight’s program.

Thursday, October 8, 2020: Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Pastor Rich Butler and Pastor Tony Cribb from Hope Church. This program features music from The Hope Church Worship Team.

Friday, October 9, 2020: Gwen and Wade Hall welcome The Melodyaires and Echoes of Mercy for an evening of music and ministry tonight on Nite Line.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

Telephone 864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.