New Trailer Launched for Documentary Exploring 'Finding God in an Age of Science'

FRANKLIN, Tenn. -- On November 19, the documentary motion picture AGAINST THE TIDE: Finding God in an Age of Science will be showcased in theaters nationwide for a special one-night-only event. Today, as ticketing launches across the country, the team at Pensmore Films is also unveiling a compelling new trailer, which can be viewed at https://againstthetide.movie/watch-trailer/.

AGAINST THE TIDE takes viewers on a journey, following acclaimed University of Oxford mathematician, author, and philosopher Dr. John Lennox and veteran Hollywood actor, director, and producer Kevin Sorbo (Hercules, GOD's NOT DEAD, Supergirl) as they travel from Oxford to Cambridge to Israel, experiencing firsthand many of the sites and facts that are essential to understanding the complementary relationship between science and faith.

"It was an honor to spend significant quality time with Prof. Lennox while working on AGAINST THE TIDE. That alone was an opportunity that I couldn't refuse," shares Sorbo. "This film is a master-class in understanding and combating the atheist manifesto. I know it will be a thought-provoking asset to anyone who seeks to have a deeper understanding of both the wonder of scripture and the need for Christians to be able to defend what they believe."

An internationally renowned speaker and author on the interface of science, philosophy, and religion, Lennox has dedicated his life to standing up against the rising tide of atheism by sharing the rational foundations of his belief. The film acts as biography and travelogue, sharing what has inspired and fueled this passion to present compelling evidence that science and history not only align with scripture, but actively support the biblical narrative.

In AGAINST THE TIDE, Lennox breaks down the arguments and issues most often cited in apologetics debates, reflecting on several very public, sold-out encounters he has had with well-known atheists Richard Dawkins, Christopher Hitchens, Peter Singer, and Michael Shermer, among others. Sorbo probes Lennox on the issues, and together they discuss, dissect, and discover answers to the most compelling apologetics questions.

Created by Pensmore Films and Kharis Productions, and distributed by Fathom Events, AGAINST THE TIDE is certain to be a legacy resource for homeschool groups, churches, Christian schools, and science and apologetics-loving people of faith for decades to come.

For more information, purchase tickets, or to register for movie updates, please visit http://againstthetide.movie.

SOURCE Biscuit Media Group