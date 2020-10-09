Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for October 12-16, 2020

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, October 12, 2020: Bishop Getties Jackson welcomes Rev. Shawn Parker, the founder of H.O.P.E. Ministries of The Upstate in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Tonight Rev. Parker shares how this ministry builds leaders through discipleship training and helping others develop a relationship with Christ. Richard D’Abreau, Jr. of North Chesterfield, Virginia plays the saxophone on this program.

Tuesday, October 13, 2020: Dr. Bob Shearer welcomes Pastor Debbie Kitterman of Restoration Church in Lacey, Washington to discuss her book, The Gift of Prophetic Encouragement, sharing how we can hear the voice of God and share His words with others. This program features the music of Gregory D. And Company from Holt, Michigan.

Wednesday, October 14, 2020: Annie Broughton welcomes guests from her Just Call Me Sarah Empowerment Conference to Nite Line. Tonight Annie is joined by Apostle Hattie Gambrell from Living Faith Ministries in Travelers Rest, South Carolina, Evangelist LueVata Kerns, Pastors James and Erica Goldsmith of Place of Hope Outreach in Greenville, South Carolina, and Drs. Gregory and Velinda Simmons of The Rock Church of Greenville. Karen Garrett and Becca minister in music on this program.

Thursday, October 15, 2020: Tonight on Nite Line Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Robin and Sheila Revis, Susan Wells of Hope Church, and Robin Leitch of Free Indeed Ministries. Steve Skipper shares his testimony of surviving gang violence and drug abuse, revealing how the film Colors of Character tells his story. This program features music from Lauren Cole and Morgan Riley.

Friday, October 16, 2020: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they welcome Brenda Swann of Giving Heart Ministries in Hendersonville, North Carolina. Tonight Brenda shares how her ministry provides food and other necessities for people who are in need in the Hendersonville area and discusses the current needs of her ministry.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need.

