Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for January 11-15, 2021

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, January 11, 2021: Tonight Dave Walton welcomes Shawn Maves, a former bodybuilding champion, to share his testimony of rededicating his life to The Lord. Shawn also shares how he became involved in Christian television and began writing for Faith and Fitness Magazine. Dr. Roger Blackwell, the author of You Are Not Alone, shares his story of going to prison after being accused of insider trading. He reveals how his faith and gift of teaching were used to make a difference in the lives of others during his prison sentence. This program features the music of Johnathan Bond.

Tuesday, January 12, 2021: Scott and Patti Lusk welcome Pastors Terry and Beth Bailey of South Greenwood Pentecostal Holiness Church for an evening of music and ministry. Carlin Lusk sings tonight on Nite Line.

Wednesday, January 13, 2021: Pastor Benny Littlejohn welcomes Pastor George Shamblin, the author of The Relay: Passing Your Faith In The Race To Save Christianity From Extinction, to discuss his book and the importance of sharing Christianity with others.

Thursday, January 14, 2021: Join Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka as they host a night of Revival and welcome Pastor Roy and Patti Geesey of Outreach Church in Greenville, South Carolina and their worship team for an evening of music and ministry.

Friday, January 15, 2021: Tonight Gwen and Wade Hall welcome Pastor Jamie and Crystal Atkins from Central Church of God for a discussion fasting and prayer. Gwen and Wade also invite viewers to participate in communion with them during the program. Pastor Jamie and Crystal Atkins minister in music

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

Telephone 864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.