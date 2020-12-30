Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for January 4-8, 2021

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, January 4, 2021: Pastor Benny Littlejohn welcomes Linda Gunter back to Nite Line to give an update on the ministry of Love Him Love Them. Tonight Linda discusses the progress of the newly built hospital in Haiti and how this ministry has provided over 3,000 meals for those in need on Thanksgiving. This program features past performances from The Love Him Love Them Haitian Children’s Choir.

Tuesday, January 5, 2021: Dave Walton welcomes Pastor Robert Reeves of Indian Trail UMC, Sandy Renner, and Pastor Chris Snellgrove of Walnut Grove UMC as they discuss The South Carolina Prayer Academy. 3deemed ministers in music on tonight’s program.

Wednesday, January 6, 2021: Pastor George Moore welcomes Pastor Chris White of Whitney Free Will Baptist Church in Spartanburg, South Carolina tonight on Nite Line as he discusses his ministry and shares his experience of witnessing to an atheist father. First 2 Last sings on tonight’s program.

Thursday, January 7, 2021: It’s Ladies’ Night on Nite Line as Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Bridget Morris, Katie Best, and Jas Rosales on tonight’s program.

Friday, January 8, 2021: Tonight Gwen and Wade Hall welcome Pastor Jamie and Crystal Atkins from Central Church of God for an evening of music and ministry.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

