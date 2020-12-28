Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for December 28, 2020 – January 1, 2021

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, December 28, 2020: Tonight on Nite Line Pastor Benny Littlejohn is joined by Rev. Eleanor Miller of New Zion Christian Methodist Episcopal Church in Salisbury, North Carolina as they examine several scriptures on the topic of hope. Rev. Miller also shares a message of hope as we enter into 2021 and discusses her latest book, Healing, Body, Mind, Spirit and Soul With The Word of God. This program features music from Chris Rose of Newton, Iowa.

Tuesday, December 29, 2020: Pastor George Moore welcomes Jimmy MacPhee of On The Rock Ministries to share his testimony of becoming saved while he was on death row in prison. Jimmy also reveals how The Lord has transformed his life, leading him to minister to young prisoners and gang members. Pastor Natoshia Mayer discusses her new book, EncourageMe-N-It: 30 Day Devotional of Encouragement and Reflection. Daniel Daughtry sings tonight on Nite Line.

Wednesday, December 30, 2020: Tune in tonight at 8 p.m. as Pastor Benny Littlejohn presents a night of hymns and introduces hymns that have been performed on Nite Line in recent years.

Thursday, December 31, 2020: Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Pastor Rich Butler and Pastor Tony Cribb from Hope Church. This program features music from The Hope Church Worship Team.

Friday, January 1, 2021: Tonight Gwen and Wade Hall welcome Big Dave from Big Dave’s BBQ to share his recipe for chili. Big Dave also discusses his foundation. Rev. Brandon Smith sings tonight on Nite Line.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

Telephone 864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.