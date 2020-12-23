Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for December 21-25, 2020

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, December 21, 2020: Pastor Benny Littlejohn presents a night of Christmas music tonight on Nite Line. Tune in to hear the Christmas songs you know and love that have been performed on Nite Line over the past few years.

Tuesday, December 22, 2020: Pastor Nathan Bland welcomes Major Andrew Kelly of The Salvation Army to share how this ministry helps people in need. This program also features music by Steve Dalton and The Leviticus Singers of Charlotte.

Wednesday, December 23, 2020: At 8 p.m. WGGS presents First Baptist Columbia’s Christmas pageant. At 9 p.m. tune in for an encore presentation of a Nite Line Christmas special from 2017 when Pastors Benny Littlejohn and Keith Kelly welcomed The Pastorals to play the handbells.

Thursday, December 24, 2020: Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka are joined by Mark Ward and the Set Free Worship Team for a Nite Line full of Christmas worship.

Friday, December 25, 2020: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they welcome Johnson Edition and Tim Davis to Nite Line to sing on tonight’s program.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

Telephone 864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.