Nite Line Guest Line-up for December 14-18, 2020

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, December 14, 2020: Tonight Pastors Benny Littlejohn and Keith Kelly welcome Pastor Seth Buckley of First Baptist Spartanburg for an evening of music and ministry.

Tuesday, December 15, 2020: Scott and Patti Lusk welcome Allison Williams and Ashley Coward as they join CounterFlo for a Christmas concert tonight on Nite Line.

Wednesday, December 16, 2020: Annie Broughton welcomes Christian Author Tom Donnan as he shares his experience of volunteering with Need Him Ministries and being able to help lead teenagers to Christ through this ministry. This program features Christmas music from Sherry Anne.

Thursday, December 17, 2020: Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Tiffani Crawford, the kids director at Hope Church Spartanburg, and Allison Williamson, the elementary coordinator at Hope Church Simpsonville. Tonight’s music guests are Ansley Burns, Ashlyn Greene, and Jay Gallant.

Friday, December 18, 2020: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they welcome their family for a special Christmas program on Nite Line. The Drake Family ministers in music on tonight’s program.

