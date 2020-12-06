Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for December 7-11, 2020

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, December 7, 2020: Tonight George Moore welcomes Ingrid Stewart of Orlando, Florida to discuss her book, The Gift, sharing how the gift of Jesus Christ is the greatest of all. Ingrid also gives her testimony and discusses her background as a missionary, minister, and Bible teacher. Ricky Luster Sr. of Wake Forest, North Carolina sings on tonight’s program.

Tuesday, December 8, 2020: Pastor Nathan Bland welcomes Tim and Dawna Avery to discuss their ministry, Visual Testaments, and how they share their testimonies to provide hope and healing. Tim Avery also discusses his memoir, Touched By My Father: A Healing Journey, revealing how he found closure and healing after having been sexually abused by his father. Dawna Avery also shares insight from her book, Visual Testaments: Deliverance, Healing, and Practical Ways to Bring Hope to the Hopeless. This program also features Christmas music from Tanya Stewart.

Wednesday, December 9, 2020: Annie Broughton is joined by Minister Kimberly Cooper of Greenville, South Carolina as she discusses her Christian novel, After The Storm. This program features Christmas music from The Blankenships of Charleston, West Virginia.

Thursday, December 10, 2020: Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka present an evening of Christmas music tonight on Nite Line.

Friday, December 11, 2020: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they host a Christmas program tonight on Nite Line called “Christmas In Time.” Tonight Gwen and Wade present Christmas music from past programs from some of their favorite music guests: Ila Knight, Anita Knight Diaz, Catlin Tierce, Victoria Bowlin, and The Pethtels.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

Telephone 864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.