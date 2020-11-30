Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for November 30 - December 4, 2020

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, November 30, 2020: Tonight Annie Broughton welcomes Alexys Wolf of The Fiery Sword Global Ministries and Sandy Renner to discuss their radio show, Better Together: Two Girls and A Bible, as well as their new books. Alexys shares the inspiration behind her new book, Understanding Kingdom Prayer: Learning To Pray The Word Back To God, and Sandy discusses her book, Stories: A Woman’s Journey of Becoming Perfectly Imperfect. This program features the music of Whitney Curry and Anointed.

Tuesday, December 1, 2020: Dave Walton welcomes David Arledge to Nite Line to share his testimony of surviving a stroke at the age of 47. Danny Bishop ministers in music on tonight’s program.

Wednesday, December 2, 2020: Bishop Getties Jackson is joined by Minister Serita Acker as she discusses her new prayer journal, Believing, Thinking, and Speaking God’s Kingdom Promises. Rush Little returns to Nite Line tonight to play the saxophone.

Thursday, December 3, 2020: Tune in tonight for Ladies’ Night as Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Narvis Hart, Edith Tripp, and Sheila Sloan for an evening of music and ministry.

Friday, December 4, 2020: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they welcome Johnson Edition back to Nite Line to sing on tonight’s program.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

Telephone 864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.