Nite Line Guest Line-up for November 23-27, 2020

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, November 23, 2020: Tonight Pastor Benny Littlejohn welcomes Don Harkins and Dr. Marshall Williams to discuss their new book, Gettin’ Ready for Heaven: Preparing For Eternity. Evie Harkins and Court Heath sing on tonight’s program.

Tuesday, November 24, 2020: Dave Walton welcomes Jimmy MacPhee of On The Rock Ministries to share his testimony of becoming saved while he was on death row in prison. Jimmy also reveals how The Lord has transformed his life, leading him to minister to young prisoners and gang members. This program features the music of 3Deemed.

Wednesday, November 25, 2020: Tonight on Nite Line Pastor Keith Kelly welcomes Dr. Samuel Kojoglanian of Beacon Heart Ministries, Inc. as he discusses the joy of The Lord, reconciling science and faith, and the second coming of Christ. Willie Small ministers in music on this program and shares how his brother died and came back to life after a car accident.

Thursday, November 26, 2020: Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Edith Tripp, Narvis Hart. Producer Andrea di Meglio discusses his new Christian movie, Christ In You: The Voice. Mary Sloan and Edith Tripp sing tonight’s program.

Friday, November 27, 2020: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they welcome Christian Actor Randall Franks who is best known for playing Officer Randy Goode on the television show “In The Heat of The Night.” Ryan Stinson joins Randall to discuss winning the Pearl and Floyd Franks Scholarship which is awarded to musicians dedicated to traditional Appalachian music. Randall Franks and Ryan Stinson also bless viewers with their music.

Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need.

