Nite Line Guest Line-up for February 8-12, 2021

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, February 8, 2021: Dave Walton welcomes Dr. Billy Max Ferg, the author of When Jesus Shows Up, Miracles Happen! Tonight Dr. Ferg shares stories of salvation and healing he has witnessed as he preached in over thirty countries. This program features music from The Mark Dubbeld Family.

Tuesday, February 9, 2021: Pastor Donnie and Dana O’Shields welcome Fred Williams, a Navy veteran, to share his testimony tonight on Nite Line. Betty Zane Taylor ministers in music throughout the program.

Wednesday, February 10, 2021: Join Annie Broughton as she hosts a Valentine’s program tonight on Nite Line. Pastor Sam and Lulu Rivera and Minister Kenny and Samara Smith share the stories of how they met and fell in love. This program features the music of Minister Kenny Smith.

Thursday, February 11, 2021: Tune in tonight at 8 p.m. as Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome EJ and Audrianna Falero, Dennis Wells, and Brad Suchka to Nite Line. Mary Sloan sings throughout the evening.

Friday, February 12, 2021: Join Gwen and Wade Hall for a Valentine’s special tonight at 8 p.m. on Nite Line.

