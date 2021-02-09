Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for February 15-19, 2021

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, February 15, 2021: Pastor Benny Littlejohn welcomes Peyton Garland, the author of Not So By Myself: A Safe Place Where God Doesn’t Fix the Loneliness but Sits with You Instead. Tune in tonight at 8 p.m. as Peyton reveals how The Lord can speak to you in a time of loneliness. This program features music from The Lore Family.

Tuesday, February 16, 2021: Tonight Annie Broughton welcomes Katie Piazza to discuss her book, Victorious: A Mother and Daughter’s Journey through the Valley of the Shadow. Tonight Katie reveals how this book shares her journal entries during the time of her daughter’s battle with an aggressive brain tumor. Prophetess Sherri Downs, the author of Don’t Be Bullied By The Devil: Take Authority and Fight Back, discusses spiritual warfare. Ministering in music tonight is Donnette Robinson.

Wednesday, February 17, 2021: Join Pastor George Moore as he welcomes George Shamblin for a discussion on the importance of sharing your faith with others. Tonight George Shamblin shares insight from his book, The Relay: Passing Along Your Faith in the Race to Save Christianity from Extinction. This program features music from The Mattingly Family.

Thursday, February 18, 2021: Tune in tonight at 8 p.m. as Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Karyl Gaehring of God Invasion and Pastor Jeremy Havlin of Renovation Church. Actor T.C. Stallings discusses his role as a war veteran who struggles with his faith in the upcoming Christian film, My Brother’s Keeper. Singing on tonight’s program is Lindsay Huggins.

Friday, February 19, 2021: Gwen and Wade Hall host a Valentine’s program tonight on Nite Line and welcome their friends, Ronnie and Janice Anderson, to share the story of how The Lord brought them together.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

Telephone 864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.