Nite Line Guest Line-up for February 22-26, 2021

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, February 22, 2021: Annie Broughton welcomes Christine Soule, the author of Broken and Beautiful: Let God Turn Your Mess Into a Masterpiece, to share her testimony tonight on Nite Line. Tonight Christine shares how she gave her life to Christ after being trafficked, abused, and being addicted to drugs. Diane Callaham discusses her memoir, For Such A Time As This, which shares her story of The Lord carrying her through three bad marriages and leading her to become a missionary. This program features the music of Shawanda Lynette.

Tuesday, February 23, 2021: Tonight on Nite Line Scott and Patti Lusk welcome Pastors Terry and Beth Bailey of South Greenwood Pentecostal Holiness Church. Joshua Hawkins sings throughout the evening.

Wednesday, February 24, 2021: Join Pastor Nathan Bland as he welcomes Dean Sikes for an in-depth discussion on suicide. Tonight Dean shares how he encourages and ministers a message of hope to youth through his campaign, You Matter. This program features music from Jared White.

Thursday, February 25, 2021: Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka discuss family ministries at Hope Church. Tonight they welcome Children’s Pastors Allison Williamson and Tiffani Crawford, Youth Pastors Evan and Macy Fax and Joseph and Paige Helms, and Young Adult Pastor Ben Panos.

Friday, February 26, 2021: Gwen and Wade Hall welcome Pastor Wally and Rhonda from Cathedral of Faith in Marietta, South Carolina to share their story of love and marriage tonight on Nite Line.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

