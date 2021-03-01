Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for March 1-5, 2021

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, March 1, 2021: Pastor Benny Littlejohn welcomes Michael Basmajian and John Bolden to share stories of ministering to others at a local flea market. This program features the music of Michael Basmajian.

Tuesday, March 2, 2021: Tonight on Nite Line Trevor Huntsinger, Russell Day, and Christopher Keefe, the singers in the Southern Gospel Trio, 3deemed, share testimonies and minister in music on tonight’s program.

Wednesday, March 3, 2021: Join Annie Broughton as she welcomes Alexys V. Wolf of Fiery Sword Ministries to discuss her book Out of Obscurity: Helping Women Find Their Kingdom Power and Purpose. Sandy Renner, the author of Stories: A Woman’s Journey of Becoming Perfectly Imperfect, provides insight from her book. This program features music from Summer.

Thursday, March 4, 2021: It’s Ladies Night tonight on Nite Line Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome guests who will share their V.I.E.W. – a vision in every woman. Tonight Mary and Toni welcome Pastor Jessica Havlin of Renovation Church, Rachel Sack, and Rachel Hunt.

Friday, March 5, 2021: Gwen and Wade Hall welcome Big Dave Jones from Big Dave’s BBQ to share his chili recipe tonight on Nite Line. Big Dave also discusses his foundation, and Rev. Brandon Smith sings throughout the evening.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.