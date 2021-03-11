Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for March 15-19, 2021

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, March 15, 2021: Pastor Keith Kelly welcomes Joélle Davidhizar, the author of While It Was Still Dark, for an in-depth discussion on what it means to be a follower of Christ. Pastor Kelly also ministers on tonight’s program as he examines Matthew 16:24-26. This program features the singing of Lyn Westafer.

Tuesday, March 16, 2021: Tonight Pastor Benny Littlejohn welcomes Don Harkins and Dr. Marshall Williams to discuss their new book, Gettin’ Ready for Heaven: Preparing For Eternity. Evie Harkins and Court Heath sing on tonight’s program.

Wednesday, March 17, 2021: Tonight on Nite Line Pastor Benny Littlejohn presents a night of music that features highlights from our past Tent Revivals and Praisethons.

Thursday, March 18, 2021: Mary Sloan and Narvis Hart host an evening of music and ministry on Nite Line as they welcome Jan and Doug Dial, Jennifer McGaha, and Kimberly Sharp. Mary Sloan sings on tonight’s program.

Friday, March 19, 2021: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they welcome Johnson Edition back to Nite Line to share in song and testimony.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

Telephone 864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.