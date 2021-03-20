Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for March 22-26, 2021

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, March 22, 2021: Annie Broughton welcomes Jeremy and Onisha Goldsmith for an in-depth discussion on Joseph’s dream and the importance of remembering your dream. This program features the music of Gospel Recording Artist Rob Williams.

Tuesday, March 23, 2021: Tonight Scott and Patti Lusk welcome Rev. Bruce Sullivan of Zion Assembly Church of God in West Pelzer, South Carolina back to Nite Line. Allison Williams and Ashley Coward sing throughout the evening.

Wednesday, March 24, 2021: Pastor Getties Jackson welcomes Dr. Derrick Love, the author of Your Greater is Right Now, to share how we can achieve our calling and purpose according to the word of God. This program features music by Brad Ferguson.

Thursday, March 25, 2021: Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka host a Strength Healing Healthy Living Show on Nite Line, welcoming Bridget Trammell, the founder of The Health Dare, and Abby Warren.

Friday, March 26, 2021: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they welcome Randy Shepherd and Jamie Johnson of Crossfire Ministries. Randy Shepherd and Jamie Johnson founded this sports evangelistic ministry in 1993, sharing The Word of God and The Gospel of Jesus Christ around the world.

Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. Audience seating is free but limited.

